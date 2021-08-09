ANL 30.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.71%)
ASL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.23%)
FCCL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.66%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.73%)
GGGL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.31%)
GGL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
JSCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.28%)
KAPCO 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 156.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.92%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
PRL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 51.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
TELE 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
TRG 155.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.74%)
UNITY 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.95%)
WTL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.71%)
BR100 5,146 Decreased By ▼ -7.05 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,663 Decreased By ▼ -146.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 47,477 Decreased By ▼ -12.64 (-0.03%)
KSE30 18,956 Decreased By ▼ -9.82 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Australian dollar soft as sentiment hit by lockdowns, commodity prices

  • The Australian dollar lost 0.35% $0.73228, before crawling back to be almost flat in early afternoon
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar eased slightly against a broadly stronger greenback on Monday, as lower commodity prices and continued lockdowns in the country hurt sentiment, while the Kiwi also came under selling pressure but had recovered by midday.

Lower prices for iron ore, one of Australia's main exports, prices and the strength of its American counterpart following strong US jobs data combined to get the Aussie off to a weaker start.

The Australian dollar lost 0.35% $0.73228, before crawling back to be almost flat in early afternoon.

Australian dollar tries to break losing streak, struggles to escape lockdowns

The kiwi dollar likewise fell 0.44% to $0.6980 in late morning, before recovering to be 0.1% up at $0.7017 in the early afternoon - roughly in the middle of a range of $0.6953 to $0.7088 for the month so far.

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales expanded its COVID-19 lockdown to another rural town on Monday due to concerns the virus may be spreading from Sydney into the countryside.

Meanwhile, iron ore futures slumped more than 5%, pressured by prospects of improved supply and weakening Chinese demand and oil prices eased further amid worries coronavirus travel restrictions would threaten bullish expectations for demand.

"Over the weekend we had yet more evidence that Chinese demand for iron ore really is waning with July imports being the lowest in 14 months and on a seasonally adjusted basis imports hit 16-month lows," Westpac strategists noted.

They added that the domestic economy would be a key focus of traders this week, as business and consumer confidence sentiment indicators would likely take a hit from aggressive lockdowns.

Australian bonds fell on Monday, pushing the yield on the 10-year government benchmark two basis points higher at 1.180%. Three-year bond yields were likewise two basis points higher at 0.305%.

New Zealand bonds were unchanged.

