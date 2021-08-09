ANL 30.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.71%)
ASL 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.33%)
FCCL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFBL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
FFL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.66%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.73%)
GGGL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.31%)
GGL 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
JSCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.28%)
KAPCO 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.33%)
NETSOL 156.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.92%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
PRL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
PTC 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 51.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
TELE 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
TRG 155.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.73%)
UNITY 38.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.89%)
WTL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.71%)
BR100 5,145 Decreased By ▼ -7.79 (-0.15%)
BR30 25,658 Decreased By ▼ -152.29 (-0.59%)
KSE100 47,467 Decreased By ▼ -23.08 (-0.05%)
KSE30 18,951 Decreased By ▼ -14.51 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan rebounds from week low as investors unwind dollar bets

  • Sun maintained his forecast for the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar for the near time, with some upside risks to the Chinese currency
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan bounced on Monday from its lowest in more than a week against the dollar, as some investors took profit from their long dollar positions after strong US jobs data.

The dollar climbed against major peers, as a jump in US payrolls prompted traders to position for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus.

Strength in the greenback dragged the central bank's daily yuan guidance rate lower. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4840 per dollar, 215 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4625, the weakest since July 29.

Yuan advances to 1 week high on capital inflows, basket index highest since 2016

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4769 at midday, 76 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

It touched a low of 6.4880 on Friday, the weakest level since July 29.

Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai, sees the dollar index trading narrowly after US non-farm payrolls as the market was still unclear when the Federal Reserve would announce tapering of pandemic stimulus.

Sun maintained his forecast for the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar for the near time, with some upside risks to the Chinese currency.

Several currency traders attributed the bounce in the yuan on Monday morning to profit-taking orders on dollars from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts.

Meanwhile, the market's focus was starting to switch to Fed officials' comments at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month and Beijing's signals on policy after recent data pointed to an economic slowdown in China. Some analysts believe a Fed tapering could restrain China's monetary easing.

Although markets have not reached a consensus on the yuan's outlook, Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pile pressure on the yuan. Monetary easing in China may add more downside risks and trigger capital outflows, a trader at a Chinese bank said.

China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, data showed, but export growth unexpectedly slowed last month following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases.

"Taking the virus spread in China into account and softening overseas exports demand, China growth momentum is subjected to downside bias and the PBOC-Fed monetary policy divergence will probably pressure the RMB exchange rate, in our view," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.8, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4757 per dollar.

Yuan Yen Yemen Dollar PBOC

Yuan rebounds from week low as investors unwind dollar bets

Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to over 83,000 as fourth wave continues

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

Afghan team informed: Probe findings don't endorse kidnapping complaint

Taliban kill Afghan radio station manager, kidnap journalist: officials

US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill

Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders

Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities

Schools to remain closed till 19th: Sindh eases Covid restrictions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters