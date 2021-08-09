PPP to replace inactive office bearers in KP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has decided to reorganize its media teams in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before the announcement of the local government's election schedule.

The decision was taken in a meeting held with provincial deputy secretary information Saleem Khan in the chair in Peshawar on Sunday. Media coordinators including Tahir Abbas, Shakeel Babar advocate, Kuldip Singh, Javaid Iqbal, Peshawar division secretary information Tariq Raheem and district level coordinators participated.

According to a statement issued here the participants discussed in detail the significance of media in the prevailing situation and said that all the inactive office bearers would be replaced across the province so that active teams of media coordinators could be formed. The participants shared views about the role of social media and stressed the need that PPP should form media teams at wards, union councils, district and divisional levels in order to convey party messages to the public at earliest possible time.

They expressed reservations over the appointment of some secretaries who were not taking interest in their duties, saying that all of the inactive office bearers needed to be replaced as early as possible. Appreciating the top leadership for taking the decision to reorganize the party at the provincial level, they expressed the hope that replacement of the dormant people on key posts would enable the party to compete with the rest of its rival political parties in the next elections.

Meanwhile, another meeting was held with Peshawar division secretary information Tariq Raheem which decided to assign special duties to media coordinators for covering the party events in Peshawar division.

