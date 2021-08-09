Afghan team informed: Probe findings don't endorse kidnapping complaint

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani investigators, probing into the incident of an alleged kidnapping of Afghan ambassador's daughter Silsila Alikhil, have informed a visiting Afghan delegation that the findings of a thorough investigation did not corroborate the report by the complainant of the alleged kidnapping.

A delegation from Afghanistan visited Islamabad from August 1-8 in connection with the reported complaint of daughter of the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan of 16th July 2021. During the visit, the delegation met with the officials of law-enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said a statement of the Foreign Office, here on Sunday.

The delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on all aspects of investigation conducted by the relevant Pakistani authorities in the reported incident. They were also taken to the Safe City Office, Islamabad, where they were shown several video footages from various locations of different timings in which the complainant was clearly identifiable moving around the places, freely.

An on-site visit of all the locations visited by the complainant was arranged for the delegation, followed by presentation of technical data (findings of mobile forensic/geo fencing) as well.

"The delegation was conveyed that law-enforcement agencies had carried out detailed and thorough investigation in the complaint and a comprehensive witness account led to the conclusion that the findings on the ground did not corroborate the report by the complainant. This was further substantiated by the technical evidence," the statement added.

On certain aspects of the case, it added that the relevant Pakistani authorities reiterated the earlier request for provision of additional information, and access to evidence and the complainant.

It further stated that the Afghan delegation was also informed of the measures taken for enhanced security of the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad and its Consulates.

"Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with Afghanistan. At this critical juncture in the Afghan peace process, it is extremely important to work jointly for the shared objective of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. Pakistan hopes that the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad would soon resume its normal operations," it added.

On July 18, Afghanistan withdrew its ambassador and diplomats from Islamabad following the alleged kidnapping of the ambassador's daughter.

"The Afghan government recalled the ambassador and senior diplomats to Kabul until the complete elimination of the security threats, including the arrest and punishment of the perpetrators," the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced in a statement.

However, an official privy to the investigation into the incident told Business Recorder that the findings of the probe into the alleged kidnapping did not verify the claims made by Afghan authorities pertaining to alleged kidnapping and torturing of the ambassador's daughter on July 16, 2021 in Islamabad.

The official said that the investigators had sought mobile data of Silsila Alikhil on which the Afghan side did not extend the required cooperation to substantiate the claims of the alleged kidnapping. "It was also established that Silsila had also travelled to Rawalpindi on the same day with "someone" from Afghan embassy on her own prior to the alleged incident of kidnapping was reported in the media," the official maintained.

