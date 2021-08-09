Restoration of city top priority, says Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh government's spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that his aim is the restoration of the city.

"I will not talk about the past, I am only thinking of future. Basic change will come soon, the Sindh government is building a great recreation area for the citizens on the shores of Manora which will be completed in the next six months," the Administrator said this while visit in Manora, Sandspit, Gulbai Junction and other areas of Kemari district on Sunday.

He was accompanied by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh Asif Jan and other officials.

On a visit to Sandspit Road, the Administrator said that the road was earlier in a state of disrepair. He said that night travel in the area is no longer a problem, adding that robbery which was a big issue has come down considerably. 'Sindh Chief Minister has issued orders to eradicate street crimes," he added.

Barrister Wahab said that the construction work of Mauripur Road has also been completed 90 percent which will provide more convenience to the citizens.

He said that the help of citizens along with government agencies is also necessary for the betterment of the city. "The Minister for Local Government is my elder brother. We work together for the betterment of the people," the Administrator said.

He also asked political parties to assist Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for betterment of Karachi. "Let's work together to serve the citizens.

Earlier, the Administrator Karachi during his visit to Keamari District reviewed the ongoing development works at Gulbai Junction. On the occasion of his visit to Manora, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the recreational place in Manora will be on a high place where small restaurants will be set up so that the citizens can enjoy the food. Other facilities including ramps will also be available.

He said that they are trying to provide good and healthy environment to the citizens of Karachi and this recreational facility is also being provided so that the citizens will get quality entertainment on the beach.

