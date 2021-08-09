ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,865
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,067,580
4,45524hr
8.1% positivity
Sindh
398,745
Punjab
363,644
Balochistan
31,138
Islamabad
90,503
KPK
147,973
Pakistan

Three terrorists killed in 'encounter'

APP 09 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Three alleged terrorists, belonged to banned TTP/JuA organizations were killed in a shootout with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab in Ferozwala near here on Sunday. According to CTD spokesman, a team of CTD conducted an intelligence based operation in a rented house of Gulshan Babar Abadi, Ferozwala where an exchange of fire between terrorists and the team occurred.

During the shootout, three terrorists identified as Ehsanullah, Naimatullah and Abdul Salam received bullet injuries and died on the spot. All the outlaws belonged to Afghanistan.

The alleged terrorists were plotting attacks on law enforcement agencies, sensitive installations and important personalities.

The CTD team recovered a suicide vest, three hand grenades, two Kalashnikovs, two pistols, other ammunition and three Afghan tazkira cards from their possession. A case has been registered. Further investigation was underway.

TTP Counter Terrorism Department Three terrorists killed in 'encounter' JuA organizations

