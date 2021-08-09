Kachhi canal extension to be completed by August 2022: Wapda chief

LAHORE: The construction work on extension of Kachhi Canal is scheduled to be completed by August 2022 to irrigate another 30,000 acres of virgin land in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan.

This was stated by Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd) during his visit to the project area on Sunday. General Manager (Central) Water Ata Ullah Memon, Project Director Kachhi Canal Syed Ali Akhtar Shah, representatives of the contractors and the consultants were also present during the visit.

Reviewing construction activities on the site, WAPDA Chairman asked the project authorities to strictly adhere to the timelines, so that the extension work could be completed on time. The Chairman said that WAPDA is committed to contributing towards a green and prosperous Pakistan, Balochistan in particular, by completing its projects to make water available for agriculture. Kachhi Canal is one of those projects, he added.

Earlier, the project management briefed the Chairman about progress on the extension of Kachhi Canal.

The extension of Kachhi Canal is being carried out through three different contracts with cumulative cost of Rs.19.504 billion. Under the works, existing main canal will be further extended by another 40 kilometers (Km). In addition, 32-Km long water distribution system will also be constructed in the command area to irrigate another 30,000 acres of land in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan.

WAPDA has already constructed 363-Km main canal and 81-Km long allied water distribution system to irrigate 72,000 acres of land. The canal, with discharge capacity of 6000 cusecs that takes off from Taunsa Barrage in Muzaffargarh district of Punjab enters Balochistan in Dera Bugti district.

Kachhi Canal is a vital project to alleviate poverty and eradicate extremism in remote and backward areas of Balochistan by developing irrigated agriculture and agro-based economy in the province. It is a good omen for Balochistan that the land being cultivated in Sui and adjacent areas of Dera Bugti district through existing Kachhi Canal has brought in a phenomenal change in the livelihood of the locals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021