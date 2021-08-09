DC, CPO review security measures

FAISALABAD: The meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held in the Committee Room of the DC Office under the chairmanship of District Convener/ Chairman Standing Committee Finance MNA Faizullah Kamoka.

The meeting was attended by the Parliamentarians Ch. Asim Nazeer, Malik Umar Farooq, Adil Pervaiz Gujjar, Firdous Rai and other members of DCC Dr. Nisar Jutt, Khalid Rafi, Sajjad Haider Cheema, Major Abdul Rehman Rana, Sher Afghan Cheema, Nadeem Aftab Sindu and Shahid Khalil Noor were present.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Ch gave a detailed briefing on administrative and security measures of upcoming Muharram. They said meetings of Peace and Interfaith Harmony besides intelligence committees were hold before time to rectify the confronted issues. They give detailed of Processions and Majalas and establishment of control rooms while informed the trouble points and said that all arrangements would be implemented with Check list.

Deputy Commissioner gave briefing on Price Control Mechanism and said that 25 FIRs have registered against profiteers from July I and 2.1 million fines was imposed to 1384 profiteers in 1535 inspections. He told that 99.9% complaints have been resolved that received on 'Qeemat Punjab APP' and only three are in process. He informed the situation of corona virus and said that 952 people died due to corona since and fourth wave has started and now precaution would be needed much more. He said that vaccination centers are functional and special door to door campaign is on toes and 1.3 million people and HCW have vaccinated so far.

During the meeting Issues of WASA were also discussed and DD Development gave briefing on development preview. He said that development schemes less than 13 billion district development package and AP 2021-22 are in progress.

Parliamentarians gave some suggestions to strength the Muharram arrangements and said the numbers of PCM should be increased and a letter should be written to Punjab Govt in this regard. They asked to speed up the development schemes.-PR

