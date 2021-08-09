ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,865
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,067,580
4,45524hr
8.1% positivity
Sindh
398,745
Punjab
363,644
Balochistan
31,138
Islamabad
90,503
KPK
147,973
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

DC, CPO review security measures

09 Aug 2021

FAISALABAD: The meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held in the Committee Room of the DC Office under the chairmanship of District Convener/ Chairman Standing Committee Finance MNA Faizullah Kamoka.

The meeting was attended by the Parliamentarians Ch. Asim Nazeer, Malik Umar Farooq, Adil Pervaiz Gujjar, Firdous Rai and other members of DCC Dr. Nisar Jutt, Khalid Rafi, Sajjad Haider Cheema, Major Abdul Rehman Rana, Sher Afghan Cheema, Nadeem Aftab Sindu and Shahid Khalil Noor were present.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Ch gave a detailed briefing on administrative and security measures of upcoming Muharram. They said meetings of Peace and Interfaith Harmony besides intelligence committees were hold before time to rectify the confronted issues. They give detailed of Processions and Majalas and establishment of control rooms while informed the trouble points and said that all arrangements would be implemented with Check list.

Deputy Commissioner gave briefing on Price Control Mechanism and said that 25 FIRs have registered against profiteers from July I and 2.1 million fines was imposed to 1384 profiteers in 1535 inspections. He told that 99.9% complaints have been resolved that received on 'Qeemat Punjab APP' and only three are in process. He informed the situation of corona virus and said that 952 people died due to corona since and fourth wave has started and now precaution would be needed much more. He said that vaccination centers are functional and special door to door campaign is on toes and 1.3 million people and HCW have vaccinated so far.

During the meeting Issues of WASA were also discussed and DD Development gave briefing on development preview. He said that development schemes less than 13 billion district development package and AP 2021-22 are in progress.

Parliamentarians gave some suggestions to strength the Muharram arrangements and said the numbers of PCM should be increased and a letter should be written to Punjab Govt in this regard. They asked to speed up the development schemes.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

DC, CPO review security measures MNA Faizullah Kamoka District Coordination Committee

DC, CPO review security measures

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill

Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders

Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities

Schools to remain closed till 19th: Sindh eases Covid restrictions

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

PM says EVM to help ensure fair, free elections

PM, COAS praise NCOC team

Alleged terrorism funding case: India raids religious organisation

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.