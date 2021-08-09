ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
SAU to announce new examinations' schedule today

Recorder Report 09 Aug 2021

HYDERABAD: The authorities of Sindh Agriculture University has announced to re- schedule the examinations of remaining two papers of first year class, left over due to lockdown in province, the schedule will be released today on 9th August, 2021.

The Government has announced lifting the lockdown from Monday 9th August 2021, and activities have been allowed under strict SOPs, therefore, SAU authorities in principle have allowed to reschedule the left over papers of first year batches in all the facilities on main campus and also in constituted colleges Shaheed ZA Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, and SAU sub campus Umerkot in physical mode.

According to a letter issued by Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Academic Advisor to the Vice Chancellor, due to the lockdown, two papers of first year students were left during the ongoing examinations at the university and its colleges, the new schedule of these examinations will be officially announced today, August 9, 2021 and all the information will be posted on the University website.

While undergraduate batch classes at the University and its colleges and sub-campus will continue in online mode till August 20, and from August 23, 2021, all classes will start on-campus mode. Students are directed to attend university and colleges, for regular academic activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

