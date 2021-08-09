ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,865
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,067,580
4,45524hr
8.1% positivity
Sindh
398,745
Punjab
363,644
Balochistan
31,138
Islamabad
90,503
KPK
147,973
Pakistan

Zehri, Qadir formally join PPP

NNI 09 Aug 2021

QUETTA: Former Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch (retd) on Sunday formally joined the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP).

Expressing full confidence in party leadership, they officially announced to join the PPP at a public gathering which was also attended by party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Qadir Baloch said this rally is only a 'trailer' because big public gathering were not allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our politics revolves around personalities, so we have said goodbye to the PML-N. It is no longer a prominent party in Balochistan while the PPP has made a strong position in Balochistan with its ability," he mentioned.

However, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri said that Nawaz Sharif promised to give them honour but failed to do so. "Nawaz Sharif insulted us and we do not expect loyalty from him. We tried to make him strong by giving him a chance again and again but loyalty is not in his nature," he alleged.

It may be noted that Zehri and Qadir Baloch had quit the PML-N along with their supporters after they were not invited to attend a public meeting organised by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on December 25 last year.

Zehri and Baloch had also strongly reacted to PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif's speech against the army chief and head of the Inter-Services Intelligence during a PDM rally in Gujranwala.

