Zehri, Qadir formally join PPP

QUETTA: Former Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch (retd) on Sunday formally joined the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP).

Expressing full confidence in party leadership, they officially announced to join the PPP at a public gathering which was also attended by party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Qadir Baloch said this rally is only a 'trailer' because big public gathering were not allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our politics revolves around personalities, so we have said goodbye to the PML-N. It is no longer a prominent party in Balochistan while the PPP has made a strong position in Balochistan with its ability," he mentioned.

However, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri said that Nawaz Sharif promised to give them honour but failed to do so. "Nawaz Sharif insulted us and we do not expect loyalty from him. We tried to make him strong by giving him a chance again and again but loyalty is not in his nature," he alleged.

It may be noted that Zehri and Qadir Baloch had quit the PML-N along with their supporters after they were not invited to attend a public meeting organised by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on December 25 last year.

Zehri and Baloch had also strongly reacted to PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif's speech against the army chief and head of the Inter-Services Intelligence during a PDM rally in Gujranwala.