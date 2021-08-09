ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
Road project in Malir to facilitate citizens: Wahab

Recorder Report 09 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh government's spokesman and CM's advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab Sunday said that the provincial government was working on a road project in Malir which will provide the best commuting facility to citizens as it would be linked to the M-9 Motorway.

He expressed these views while reviewing ongoing development projects in Malir district. Barrister Wahab said that the length of the road being constructed under this project is 8.8km. In this project, a bridge will also be constructed which will cross a Naddi (stream).

After the completion of the project, the journey to Malir district, Malir Cantt, Airport and Shara Faisal will go easier, he said, adding that the project will be completed in up to two months.

Murtaza Wahab said that the project is in line with the commitment of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to serve Karachi. "Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's mission is to provide relief to the people and we will carry out this mission successfully," he added.

The Administrator said that construction projects are under way in different areas of Karachi under the Sindh government, and some of them are being supervised by him.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is leading the entire team. After the completion of these development projects, the citizens will see a significant change in Karachi, Barrister Wahab hoped.

He said that all-out efforts would be made to improve the local body services. He said that concrete steps are being taken to resolve the four major problems of the city: water, sewerage, sanitation and transport.

The Administrator said that it is his responsibility to serve the city and uplift its parks, playgrounds, roads, streetlights and other facilities.

"I have asked the various departments of KMC to submit their own plans for the next 30 days so that better steps can be taken in the short term," he said.

He said that the problems of Malir would be resolved so that the residents of this district can also get the facilities at par with the other districts of Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

