Pakistan

Arsalan Shaikh praises Bilawal, Murad

09 Aug 2021

SUKKUR: Barrister Arsalan Islamuddin Shaikh, ex-mayor Sukkur has thanked Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Sindh chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for appointing him as Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Sukkur Affairs.

'I am really honoured for the trust of the Pakistan People's Party's leadership shown and considering me capable of this assignment.'

Inshallah I will try my level best to come up to the expectations of PPP's Leadership with hard work, integrity & will serve the general public in letter and spirit of Pakistan Peoples Party's ideology.

He further said that the improvement of services in all sectors of government of Sindh will be ensured through coordination with the district and Local Government.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

