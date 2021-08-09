ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,865
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,067,580
4,45524hr
8.1% positivity
Sindh
398,745
Punjab
363,644
Balochistan
31,138
Islamabad
90,503
KPK
147,973
UK supermarket accepts higher bid in takeover tussle

AFP 09 Aug 2021

LONDON: British supermarket group Morrisons on Friday accepted an improved takeover bid from an international consortium worth £6.7 billion ($9.3 billion, 7.87 billion euros) as it faces a possible rival offer.

The consortium, headed by Softbank-owned Fortress, said it had increased its original £6.3-billion offer as US private equity rival Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is reportedly mulling its own improved bid ahead of a deadline Monday.

Morrisons, Britain's fourth-biggest supermarket on sales, has been caught in a bidding war as the country's supermarket sector benefits hugely from a shift to online shopping during the pandemic.

Fortress has formed a consortium comprising also Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Koch Real Estate and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.

It revealed in a statement Friday that the improved offer follows "speculation regarding a possible counter-offer" by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

"Morrisons directors believe that the increased Fortress offer is in the best interests of Morrisons shareholders," the statement added.

It comes also after Morrisons' largest shareholder, investment group Silchester, said it would not back the original consortium bid.

CD&R has until Monday to make a fresh bid under UK takeover rules and after Morrisons in June rejected its £5.5-billion offer.

Morrisons - which trails the UK's top three supermarkets Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda - has almost 500 stores and more than 110,000 employees.

