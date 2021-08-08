Sports
US cyclist Jennifer Valente wins Olympic women's omnium gold
08 Aug 2021
SHIZUOKA: US track cyclist Jennifer Valente won gold in the women's omnium in the final velodrome race of Tokyo 2020 on Sunday.
Valente finished 14 points ahead of Yumi Kajihara, who took silver to win Japan's first medal on the track in front of a delighted home crowd in Shizuoka.
Turin start for 2021 Giro d'Italia
Dutch rider Kirsten Wild took bronze.
