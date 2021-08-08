ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,797
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,063,125
4,72024hr
8.25% positivity
Sindh
396,918
Punjab
362,557
Balochistan
31,069
Islamabad
90,093
KPK
147,452
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Delta variant hits Karachi the most: 4th wave of Covid-19 on an upward trajectory

Recorder Report 08 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan is currently experiencing the fourth wave of Covid-19 on an upward trajectory. The Indian Delta variant has hit Karachi the most. This emerged in the National Command and Operations Center (NOC) meeting hosted by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the CM House Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister Asad Umar, Lt Gen Hamood-uz-Zaman, Special Assistant to PM on CPEC Khalid Mansoor, Maj Gen Asif Mahmood.

The CM was assisted by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, Syed Sardar Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Health Dr Kazim Jatoi, Dr Faisal, Dr Sara Khan, Prof Saeed Qureshi and other concerned.

Based on high positivity, hospital inflow and pressure on critical care occupancy has increased, therefore the Sindh government placed stringent measures for control of rising disease situation in the province, especially in Karachi from 31 July – 8 August, the meeting was informed.

It was pointed out that 67 percent of total positive cases have emerged from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Hyderabad.

It was disclosed that in Sindh all-time highest numbers, High Flow oxygen occupancy nearly reached 80 percent of capacity despite the ramp. The pressure on the health care system was expected to continue for weeks, therefore the addition of more beds in the healthcare system was decided and urged the health department that the capacity utilization be kept below 70 percent to avoid the pressure. It was pointed out that a similar pressure was also building up in KPK and Punjab.

The meeting was told that in Karachi 1,195 patients were in critical care on August 6 and within two days their number increased to 1,210 on August 7. The chief minister said that he has added 165 beds in the critical care system of Karachi and now the number has increased to 404.

35 Delta variant cases reported in Karachi

The meeting was told that the hospitals in the country were under pressure. During the current week, 562 patients have been admitted in hospitals all over Pakistan. In Sindh alone 176 patients were admitted and 159 in Punjab, 175 in KPK, and 36 in Islamabad 13 in AJK, and four in Balochistan. It was pointed out that on average over 500 patients were being admitted in hospitals on a daily basis in addition to 70 to 80 patients in critical care on a daily basis in the country.

The NCOC sharing positive cases disclosed that Karachi accounts for 79 percent cases in the province. During the current week Karachi has 1,0591 positive cases that constituted 21.4 percent and Hyderabad has 15 percent. It was pointed out that in Sindh cases had increased from July 26 to August 1. Karachi had 21 percent cases which increased to 23.2 percent. Similarly, Hyderabad increased from 6.6 percent to 11.7 percent, Badin from 4.7 percent to 10.8 percent, Thatta increased from 3.7 percent to 7.5, Tharparkar increased from 2.7 percent to 8.1 percent, Sanghar 5.1 percent to 7.6 percent, Matiari 2.7 percent to 6.3 percent, Jamshoro increased from 3.4 percent to 6.9 percent, Mirpurkhas 2.4 percent to 5.7 percent and Shaheed Benazirabad from 3.5 percent to 5 percent.

Sharing the ratio of positive cases and their trend, it was pointed out that Karachi had 24.2 percent cases which have come down slightly to 21.4 percent during the current week. Muzaffarabad had shown an increase from 17.5 percent to 19.2 percent, Rawalpindi increased from 10.3 percent to 17.7 percent, Peshawar increased from 13 percent to 16.3 percent, Hyderabad 10.4 percent to 15 percent, Mirpur has shown a decline from 10.9 to 10.7, Islamabad has shown an increase from 9 percent to 10.3 percent.

Currently, 102 patients are on ventilators in Karachi, one in Hyderabad, 22 in Rawalpindi, 36 in Peshawar, 43 in Islamabad, 20 in Bahawalpur and 10 in Gujranwala. Karachi has 1569 or 20.88 percent COVID cases, Hyderabad 164 or 15.36 percent cases, Rawalpindi 219 or 27.24 percent cases, Peshawar 222 or 17.34 percent cases, Muzaffarabad 57 or 23.65 percent cases and Mirpur 33 or 19.53 percent cases.

Spread of coronavirus Delta variant reaches alarming level in Karachi

In Sindh the positivity percentage has come down from 13.7 percent to 11.9 percent. AJK has shown an increase from 23.6 percent to 26 percent, Balochistan has also come down from 4.9 percent to 4.4 percent, GB has come down from 10.4 percent to 8.7 percent, Punjab has shown an increase in the cases from 4.6 percent to 5.4 percent but KPK has come down from 4.8 percent to 4.2 percent and Islamabad has shown an increase of 10.6 percent to 12.1 percent.

Mortality rate: The meeting was told that mortality has also started to rise again after a consistent downward trend for two weeks in the country. During the last six days 63 patients have died on average. It was pointed out that the rising death toll was likely to continue until the load on critical care subsided.

The mortality trend shows that from 5 July to 1 August, some 285 patients died in the Punjab, 489 in Sindh, 125 in KPK, 24 in Islamabad, 39 in AJK and 14 in Balochistan.

The meeting was told through presentations that the country was likely to witness a rise in disease during the coming weeks of August if SOPs were not followed; hence it necessitates adherence to SOPs to arrest chances of further spread.

The meeting also agreed to issue SOPs for Muharram starting from August 9.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC Syed Murad Ali Shah Asad Umar COVID19 Khalid Mansoor CPEC project Delta variant

Delta variant hits Karachi the most: 4th wave of Covid-19 on an upward trajectory

Oil facility revival: No deal with KSA yet

UK nationals told to leave Afghanistan immediately

UNSC meeting on Afghanistan: India criticised for denying Pakistan opportunity

And what recourse does Nawaz have in a situation like this?

US travel advisory: Pakistan upgraded to ‘Level-3’

Notification to be issued today: Wahab

Johnson says reviewing Pakistan’s ‘red list’ status

BoI to sign treaties as per its new template

Cloud Service: SECP warns businesses against Indian, Israeli servers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters