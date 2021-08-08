Notification to be issued today: Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh Government Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab Saturday said that a new notification regarding lockdown in Karachi will be issued today (Sunday) in which special relief be given to the citizens however some restrictions will remain.

“Thanks to Allah, the Almighty the situation has improved due to the lockdown in Karachi. There is no precedent in history for more than 200,000 people to be vaccinated in a single day in the city, he said this while speaking to media after inaugurating a drive-through vaccination centre at the Afghan Ground Federal-B Area. Meezan Bank President Irfan Siddiqui, Central District Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Murtaza Wahab said that the decision to turn off the SIM cards proved to be a game changer as the people do not care about the lives but about SIMs.

“If citizens support us, we can increase the rate of vaccines even more,” he said and added a drive-through vaccination centre will soon be launched in Defence area to provide maximum convenience to the citizens.

He said that with the advent of Muharram, SOPs should be ensured where Majalis are held and Zakirs will address. All people should be vaccinated and masks should be used.

Barrister Wahab said that his target is to serve the people and every effort will be made to bring positive change in his city. Responding to a question, the administrator Karachi said that immediate change could not take place in the city and it would take some time.

Murtaza Wahab made KMC administrator

He said that in the last 24 hours, 231,000 people were vaccinated whereas a week ago, 50,000 to 55,000 people were being vaccinated daily. He urged all political parties to instruct their workers to wear masks and to vaccinate themselves

He said that a fumigation will be carried out in Districts Central, Korangi, Malir, South and other places of the city so that flies and mosquitoes do not breed. “I do not believe in opposition and I will work with the people and we will move forward with the spirit of service to the city,” Barrister Wahab said.

Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui President Meezan Bank said that the government of Sindh has provided free vaccines to us and we have provided a facility to the citizens by setting up this centre. “Saving the life of one person means saving the whole of humanity,” he said.

He said that people should take this epidemic seriously and vaccinate their entire families from the centres in Karachi.

The Vaccine Centre has 12 booths for data entry and 12 booths for vaccines. The Vaccination Centre will be open from 4pm to 12pm.

Later, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab formally inaugurated the Vaccination Centre and visited the booth and inquired about the facilities provided here.