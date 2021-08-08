ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
Olive trees plantation drive launched in Landi Kotal

Recorder Report 08 Aug 2021

PESHAWAR: Special plantation drive of olive trees on Saturday launched in Loy-Shelman area of sub-division Landi Kotal, district Khyber.

According to the details, the special plantation campaign was organized under the auspices of the agriculture department. As many as ten thousands saplings of olive will be planted on seventy acres of private property under the scheme.

Earlier, an awareness session was also organized in the area that was attended by Col Sohail Mansoor of Tirah Rifle, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Ashrafuddin, officials of agriculture department including Jawad Khalil, Abid Khan, Ismael Khan, Raza Khan besides large numbers of local farmers, elders and members of civil society.

In the sensitized gathering, the agriculture experts informed local growers of the advantages of planting olive trees and urged them to grow more olive trees and make security arrangements to preserve them.

They said that olive growing is not an ordinary agriculture but profitable for the farmers and the agriculture department encourages the growers to cultivate unusual items.

