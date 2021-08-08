Bilawal condemns detention of journalists by FIA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari strongly condemned the detention of journalists, Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat without any trial and urged the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to release them.

Bilawal, on Saturday, said in his tweet, “Imran Khan continues victimization of political opponents and media critics to hide his incompetence and failures. Demand release immediately.”

He also said in his statement that coercive tactics are being used against anyone who raises his voice against the anti-people measures of this government.

He said that Amir Mir is a brave journalist from Lahore, the FIA should release him from its unjust detention.

“If the government feels threatened by a YouTube vlog, then the foundations of this government are very weak,” the PPP chairman said.

He said, “Imran Khan, stop suppressing the voices of the people, this is democracy, no dictatorship era.”

