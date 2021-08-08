ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
Drive-through vaccination centre: Meezan Bank joins hands with Sindh govt

Recorder Report 08 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Meezan Bank in collaboration with the Government of Sindh has launched Pakistan’s largest Covid-19 drive-through vaccination centre for the general public in the metropolitan city of Karachi.

The facility is situated at central location of Karachi in Gulberg Town at Afghan Ground, Block 19, F B Area, opposite Afroze Textile and adjacent to Happy Palace School.

The vaccination centre was inaugurated on Saturday by Barrister Murtaza Wahab, spokesperson Government of Sindh and Administrator Karachi, which was personally overseen by the Meezan Bank’s Founding President & CEO Irfan Siddiqui.

On the occasion Taha Saleem Deputy Commissioner, Central Karachi and the bank’s senior management including Muhammad Raza group head, customer support and Riaz Ahmed head administration, among others were also present.

With a total of twenty-four booths operating from 4:00pm to 12:00am, the facility will operate seven days a week, providing thousands of adults a safer way of getting vaccinated while observing social distancing rules.

Talking on the occasion, Murtaza Wahab said that government is making all possible efforts to vaccinate the masses as the vaccination can help to prevent Covid-19 spread.

He thanked the Meezan Bank and its management for the drive through vaccination facility.

