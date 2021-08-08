Buzdar meets Shahzain Bugti

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that the Punjab government will try its level best to provide more health facilities to the people of Balochistan.

He said this while talking to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, who called on him, here yesterday. Matters of mutual interest, political situation and measures for promotion of inter-provincial harmony were discussed during the meeting, sources said.

The CM said on the occasion that the Punjab government has allocated funds for construction of a hospital in Turbat. He said that all parts of the country were linked to each other and development of Balochistan was in fact progress of federating units, as Pakistan can only move forward, if all provinces made progress. He assured that every sort of cooperation will be continued for the prosperity of the Balochistan province.

Shahzain Bugti lauded the services of CM Usman Bazdar for development of Punjab and Balochistan.

