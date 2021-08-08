ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,797
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,063,125
4,72024hr
8.25% positivity
Sindh
396,918
Punjab
362,557
Balochistan
31,069
Islamabad
90,093
KPK
147,452
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Automart: car prices in Karachi

Recorder Report 08 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (August 7, 2021).

===========================================================================
                                            Prices
Product Description                                    Fully
                                          Standard      A/C          Loaded
                                             Model     Model          Model
===========================================================================
SUZUKI
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto 660cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto VX                                 1,113,000/-                       -
Alto VXR                                1,335,000/-                       -
Alto VXL                                1,521,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WAGONR-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WagonR VXR                              1,530,000/-                       -
WagonR VXL                              1,610,000/-                       -
WagonR AGS                              1,760,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CULTUS-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cultus VXR                              1,655,000/-                       -
Cultus VXL                              1,830,000/-                       -
Cultus Auto Gear Shift                  1,975,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWIFT-1300cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation                1,972,000/-                       -
Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation      2,148,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
JIMNY-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jimny GA MT                             4,490,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VITARA-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vitara GLX 1.6                          6,500,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOLAN-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VX Euro II                              1,049,000/-                       -
Cargo Van Euro II                       1,075,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
RAVI Pickup-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ravi Euro II                            1,034,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOYOTA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3               2,669,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3                2,519,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5             2,899,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5              2,719,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3                2,589,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3                 2,409,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Manual 1.6                3,109,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6             3,249,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8                 3,579,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Grande 1.8 (Beige Inter   3,869,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8 (Black   3,889,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless                  3,569,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard                  3,819,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8              5,169,000/-                       -
Hilux E 2.8                             5,859,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO G 2.8                        6,429,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8              6,779,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8              7,379,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.7 G                          7,649,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.7 VVTi                       8,899,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4                    9,269,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONDA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo                      4,564,000/-                       -
Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                    3,614,000/-                       -
Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT              3,864,000/-                       -
Accord 1.5L VTEC?Turbo                 11,999,000/-                       -
BR-V i-VTEC S                           3,374,000/-                       -
CR-V 2.0 CVT                           10,700,000/-                       -
1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000.
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Toyota Honda suzuki Automart car prices in Karachi

Automart: car prices in Karachi

And what recourse does Nawaz have in a situation like this?

US travel advisory: Pakistan upgraded to ‘Level-3’

Delta variant hits Karachi the most: 4th wave of Covid-19 on an upward trajectory

Notification to be issued today: Wahab

Johnson says reviewing Pakistan’s ‘red list’ status

BoI to sign treaties as per its new template

Cloud Service: SECP warns businesses against Indian, Israeli servers

Indian troops martyr one more youth in IIOJK

Pakistan welcomes reiteration of UN’s position on IIOJK dispute

Sharif brothers want Maryam to abandon hard line

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.