Timeline: How Pakistan's athletes fared at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

  • With Arshad Nadeem's last javelin throw, Pakistan's campaign officially ended on Saturday
BR Web Desk Updated 07 Aug 2021

As Pakistan’s journey came to an end after the valiant effort by javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Saturday, here is a timeline of how the country fared at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Pakistan sent a 10-member contingent to Tokyo to compete across different events. However, only two performers stood out with Talha Talib impressing followers in the weightlifting event, and Nadeem winning hearts and coming close to a medal in the javelin throw contest.

Talib, who competed in the event on July 25, became Pakistan’s first real hope of an Olympics medal in Tokyo. He became an instant sensation after he finished fifth in the 67-kg weightlifting category, narrowly missing the bronze, which could have been Pakistan’s first Olympic medal since 1992.

Apart from Talib, eight athletes failed to make any impact at the Olympics before Nadeem revived Pakistan's hopes. His throws fell short by a mere metre in the final, putting him at a respectable fifth-place finish among 12 contestants in the final.

Here is a detailed rundown of Pakistani athletes' performance in Tokyo.

Pakistan's search for the first medal in 29 years at the Olympics will have to continue. Paris is due to host the next Summer Games in 2024.

Less than a metre separates Pakistan from its first Olympics medal since 1992

