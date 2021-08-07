KSE-100 Index rangebound: BRIndex100 extends losses

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday ended on a negative note due to selling in various sectors.

BRIndex100 lost 30.87 points or 0.6 percent to close at 5,148.87 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,193.84 points and intraday low of 5,144.76 points. Volumes stood at 316.906 million shares.

BRIndex30 plunged by 456.6 points or 1.74 percent to close at 25,776.60 points with a turnover of 203.560 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 150.93 points or 0.32 percent and closed at 47,489.95 points. Trading activity remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 499.734 million shares as compared to 546.810 million shares traded Thursday.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $815,700. The market capitalization declined by Rs 24 billion to Rs 8.340 trillion. Out of total 473 active scrips, 300 closed in negative and 151 in positive while the value of 22 stocks remained unchanged.

Pervez Ahmed was the volume leader with 67.528 million shares and gained Rs 0.06 to close at Rs 1.75 followed by Unity Foods that declined by Rs 2.34 to close at Rs 38.08 with 35.953 million shares. Philip Morris Pak and Sapphire Fiber were the top gainers increasing by Rs 44.98 and Rs 30.00 respectively to close at Rs 964.98 and Rs 949.00 while Wyeth Pak and Gatron Industries were the top losers declining by Rs 39.62 and Rs 37.50 respectively to close at Rs 1957.38 and Rs 483.50.

BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 56.44 points or 0.57 percent to close at 9,843.90 points with total turnover of 2.309 million shares.

BR Cement Index decreased by 50.75 points or 0.7 percent to close at 7,188.06 points with 11.879 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 33.45 points or 0.36 percent to close at 9,440.25 points with 42.415 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index fell by 29.12 points or 0.52 percent to close at 5,557.98 points with 7.117 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index lost 12.08 points or 0.3 percent to close at 3,976.31 points with 25.557 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 4,614.26 points, down 86.62 points or 1.84 percent with 86.000 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market largely traded in a narrow range and lost a total of 216 points during the session, while closing the session down 151 points.

O&GMCs, Cement, Chemical, Refinery and Technology sectors continued seeing selling pressure from previous couple of sessions. LUCK saw significant drop in the closing half hour, which brought its price below LDCP by a large margin.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Technology (down 50 points), Cement (down 34 points), Vanaspati (down 25 points), Textile (down 18 points), Banks (up 28 points) and Glas (up 21 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include MEBL (up 21 points), GHGL (up 21 points), BAFL (up 11 points), MCB (up 7 points) and INIL (up 75 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include TRG (down 32 points), UNITY (down 25 points), LUCK (down 20 points), SYS (down 13 points) and HUBC (down 12 points).

