Govt failed to complete quorum in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: The government on Friday failed to complete the quorum in Punjab Assembly. The Panel of Chair Nawabzada Waseem Badozai adjourned the session till Monday after the treasury benches failed to complete the quorum.

Earlier, the session started 1 hour late under the chair of Panel of Chair Nawabzada Waseem Badozai. The sad incident of desecration of a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan was also echoed in Punjab Assembly on Friday’s session as opposition demanded a stern action against the culprits and miscreants.

Speaking on a point of order, former Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu of PML-N said that it is highly condemnable that a temple was desecrated in Rahim Yar Khan. “The Hindu community living in Pakistan always stands with this country,” said Sandhu, who himself represents the minorities. He was of the view that if anyone has committed a crime then he should be punished but it is completely wrong to attack the worship places. He further added that the Supreme Court has taken a notice of this sad incident and those people must be punished who are responsible for it.

The questions related to the Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries department were there on the agenda item in question-hour. PML-N’s Khalil Tahir Sandhu highlighted that the concerned secretary of the department is not present in violation of the rulings of both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. “The MPAs submit their questions after working very hard but the secretaries don’t bother to come here. It is not the way and a stern action should be taken against the secretary because he violated the ruling of the Speaker,” said PML-N lawmaker. He also pointed out the quorum that was extremely thin at that time.

Earlier, the Chairman of Panel directed to ring the bells first for 5 minutes and later for 15 minutes to call the MPAs to come to the House but in vain. There were only 31 MPAs present at the time of counting. It is worth mentioning here that 93 members are required to fulfill the quorum that government once again failed miserably to meet. The government business was also not taken up as the treasury failed to complete the quorum. The session was adjourned to meet again on Monday at 1 PM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021