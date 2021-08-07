Sindh govt to allot plots to affected families, WB told

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday told a team of the World Bank that the Sindh government has decided to allot plots for construction of houses to around 6500 families affected during removal of encroachments along the waterways and drains in the metropolis.

Murad stated this during a meeting through a video link with World Bank South Asia Regional Vice President Hartwig and Country Director Najy Benhassine, said a statement.

The meeting was attended among others by Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah.

The World Bank regional vice president was assisted by his sector heads concerned.

The chief minister also said that a number of World Bank projects were in progress in Karachi.

“I have appointed Murtaza Wahab as Administrator of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, and he would speed up all the World Bank-aided projects in the metropolis,” he said.

The Sindh CM urged the World Bank vice president and country director to give a development package for Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana as has been given to Karachi.

The World Bank representatives agreed to give a development package for constructions of roads, water supply, sewerage system, bus stands, beautification and other such facilities.

It was agreed the provincial government would submit a concept paper for development of different district headquarters and then discussions and approvals would start.

The chief minister said that the next four-year partnership with the World Bank would usher in new vistas of development and economic growth.

“The people of Sindh appreciate World Bank partnership with the Sindh government in different sectors,” he said.

The new partnership framework 2022-2026 has five different sectors, namely, education, health, climate change, economic development and inclusive or participatory growth.