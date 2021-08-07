ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder
Aug 07, 2021
Pakistan

Sindh govt to allot plots to affected families, WB told

APP 07 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday told a team of the World Bank that the Sindh government has decided to allot plots for construction of houses to around 6500 families affected during removal of encroachments along the waterways and drains in the metropolis.

Murad stated this during a meeting through a video link with World Bank South Asia Regional Vice President Hartwig and Country Director Najy Benhassine, said a statement.

The meeting was attended among others by Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah.

The World Bank regional vice president was assisted by his sector heads concerned.

The chief minister also said that a number of World Bank projects were in progress in Karachi.

“I have appointed Murtaza Wahab as Administrator of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, and he would speed up all the World Bank-aided projects in the metropolis,” he said.

The Sindh CM urged the World Bank vice president and country director to give a development package for Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana as has been given to Karachi.

The World Bank representatives agreed to give a development package for constructions of roads, water supply, sewerage system, bus stands, beautification and other such facilities.

It was agreed the provincial government would submit a concept paper for development of different district headquarters and then discussions and approvals would start.

The chief minister said that the next four-year partnership with the World Bank would usher in new vistas of development and economic growth.

“The people of Sindh appreciate World Bank partnership with the Sindh government in different sectors,” he said.

The new partnership framework 2022-2026 has five different sectors, namely, education, health, climate change, economic development and inclusive or participatory growth.

World Bank Syed Murad Ali Shah Murtaza Wahab Sindh Government Najy Benhassine Mumtaz Ali Shah Jam Khan Shoro

