Engineers urged to vote for Professional Excellence Group

LAHORE: A candidate of chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council Engineer Waseem Nazir appealed to the professional and young engineers to vote for the Professional Excellence Group for making PEC a non political and professional body.

While addressing the press conference in connection with the PEC election going to be held on August 8 he announced his manifesto in which he promises to create job opportunities for the engineers. He also said that after winning the elections they will evolve a strategy to bring foreign investment in engineering sector. They announced that they will ask the government to appoint engineering attaché like commercial counselors in selected embassies of the world.

Waseem said that they will ensure that PEC act will be fully implemented. They will bring reforms in the service structure of engineers.

He also said we will ensure the representation of youth and women in the governing body. Aspiring for the office of the chairman, he has founded the third platform for engineers and is resolute to launch a struggle to restore honor and dignity of engineers in Pakistan.

"I have worked myself for long and now feel duty bound to do something for engineering community in my country", He said. He said that the council, right from its inception in 1976 has mostly been run either by politically-affiliated engineers or some from academia.

The most important job that the council was supposed to do was regulating consultants, contractors, academia, public and private sectors. PEC failed to achieve such an objective because of its non-practicing leadership.

He further said that one may have his or her affiliations with any party but it does not mean professionalism should be compromised, he says. Ours is a non-political forum no matter our friends may be affiliated with any political party but it has nothing do with the PEC which is a constitutional body. "I plan to regulate engineering profession which the council has to do as only issuing licenses is not enough. For instance, we do not know how many engineers we need in various disciplines in Pakistan. It's PEC's job. We need new technologies which again is council's responsibility," Waseem said.

He said that he established a third platform in Pakistan as the two available platforms have become political. He also said his platform offers a choice to engineers and also the leadership with real credentials.

