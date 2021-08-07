ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The name starts with aen

Anjum Ibrahim 07 Aug 2021

"A friend of mine is having a baby so as a holy man do you have any recommendations for an auspicious name?"

"I wear two hats these days."

"You and every member of the Khan cabinet!"

"Don't be facetious, anyway the one hat is that of a holy man and the other hat is that of a pragmatic man."

"Perfect - so any name you suggest would guarantee that the baby will succeed."

"I recommend that the name starts with an aen...the 24th letter in the Urdu alphabet."

"You are being facetious aren't you? I mean it is merely coincidental that The Khan selected chief minister Punjab whose name starts with an aen and the Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister who has an aen somewhere in his name or perhaps the numbers allocated to each letter that add up to..."

"You don't understand silly - go on the internet and you will find that aen is the only Urdu letter that does not have an English sound and in terms of pronunciation it states watch a video."

"Humza is the third-last letter of the Urdu alphabet and that too doesn't have an English sound though it does have a pronunciation example...."

"There you go so aen is a very auspicious letter - no English sound..."

"Hmmm, so purely local is what you mean?"

"Or in-house determination."

"Hmmm, not sure..."

"Hey what could be better - you don't have a common English starting letter of the alphabet. See Imran starts with an aen, Usman starts with an aen, Umar starts with an aen and..."

"And there is no aen in Jehangir Khan Tareen!"

"There you go..."

"No aen in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, no aen in Nawaz Sharif, no aen in Shehbaz or Maryam or Hamza."

"Or Maulana Fazlur Rehman?"

"Yes I see you have got it."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PARTLY FACETIOUS auspicious name holy man facetious

