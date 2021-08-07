Medical treatment abroad: Nawaz allowed permission by PTI govt: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Terming the statements of PTI leaders based on political hatred as against the dignity of Pakistan, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that it was government's decision to allow former prime minister and party supremo Nawaz Sharif to go to London.

In a statement issued on Friday, Shehbaz maintained that the government's statements based on political hatred were against the dignity of Pakistan, adding that statements contrary to the facts for political gain are regrettable. "Politics on the life of three-time prime minister is an insensitive and inhumane attitude," he said adding, "The government's attitude of defaming an individual just for the sake of politics is bringing Pakistan into disrepute."

Shehbaz recalled that the decision allow former PM Nawaz Sharif to go to London was taken by Imran Niazi government. "Nawaz Sharif cannot be treated in Pakistan and this decision was also taken by the board formed by the government," he said adding, "The former PM's treatment and stay in London will be as per the advice of doctors."

