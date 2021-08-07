KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 124,169 tonnes of cargo comprising 105,919 tonnes of import cargo and 18,250 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Friday.

The total import cargo of 105,919 comprised of 41,322 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 880 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 570 tonnes of Soya Bean Seed, 3,732 tonnes of Sugar and 59,405 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 18,250 tonnes comprised of 9,376 tonnes of containerized cargo, 7,774 tonnes of Cement, 1,100 tonnes of Clinkers.

As many as 5136 containers comprising of 3199 containers import and 1937 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 487 of 20’s and 1344 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 12 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 310 of 20’s and 377 of 40’s loaded containers while 159 of 20’s and 357 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 02 namely Tsingtao Express and Mid Eagle have berthed at the Karachi Port on Friday.

Some 03 ships namely, Oocl Genoa, Independent Spirit and Grace have sailed out from the Karachi Port on the same day.

Approximately, 04 cargos namely TS Singapore, MT Shalamar, MSC Ishyka and Josco Taicang were expected to arrive on 06-08-2021.

PORT QASIM

Berths were engaged by twelve ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Steel Coil, Project cargo, Steel coil, Soya bean, Chemicals, Furnace oil and Palm oil, out of them two ships, Bulk cargo carrier ‘BBG Ocean’ and Chemicals carrier ’Epic ST Thomas’ sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and three more ships, Indian Solidarity, Maple Harbour and Irenes Ray are expected to sail from PIBT, MW-1 and QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 123,718 tonnes, comprising 116,688 tonnes imports cargo and 7,030 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,150 Containers (1,780 TEUs Imports and 370 TEUs export), was handled at the port .

There are seventeen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships, Medi Hakata and PAC Athena & another ship Cap Carmel carrying Coal, Project Cargo and Containers are expected take berths at PIBT, MW-1 and QICT respectively on Friday (today), 6th August, while three more ships, X-Press Bardsey, Diyala and Ikaria carrying Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 7th August- 2021.

