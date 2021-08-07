ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 07 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                            Dividend       BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure           Bonus/          Date              EOGM
                                   From          To          Right         Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Image Pakistan Limited          02-08-2021   09-08-2021      75% R*       29-07-2021
Hallmark Company Limited        03-08-2021   09-08-2021        NIL                       09-08-2021
TPL Properties Limited #        03-08-2021   09-08-2021                                  09-08-2021
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd    04-08-2021   10-08-2021        NIL                       10-08-2021
Next Capital Limited ##         05-08-2021   11-08-2021
Nimir Resins Limited ###        09-08-2021   16-08-2021
Zephyr Textiles Limited #       10-08-2021   16-08-2021                                  16-08-2021
Service Fabrics Limited         13-08-2021   19-08-2021      1486% R      11-08-2021
Nestle Pakistan Limited         13-08-2021   20-08-2021     1150% (i)     11-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Limited      16-08-2021   23-08-2021    37.50% R***    12-08-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd    17-08-2021   23-08-2021     260% (i)      13-08-2021
Allied Bank Limited #           20-08-2021   27-08-2021                                  27-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Limited #    24-08-2021   27-08-2021                                  27-08-2021
Panther Tyres Limited           09-09-2021   15-09-2021   20% (F), 20%B   07-09-2021     15-09-2021
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd     10-09-2021   16-09-2021      15% (i)      08-09-2021
Habib Bank Limited              12-09-2021   18-09-2021    17.50% (ii)    09-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited       14-09-2021   20-09-2021     40% (ii)      10-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive 
(Pakistan) Ltd                  15-09-2021   21-09-2021   240%(F),15%B    13-09-2021     21-09-2021
Century Paper &
Board Mills Ltd                 17-09-2021   23-09-2021   15%(F), 15%B    15-09-2021     23-09-2021
Arif Habib Limited              18-09-2021   25-09-2021   100%(F), 10%B   16-09-2021     25-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd    22-09-2021   28-09-2021     26% (ii)      20-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Limited            23-09-2021   29-09-2021     200% (F)      21-09-2021     29-09-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Book Closure for Acquisition of Voting Shares ##

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for change in Face value from Rs.5/- to Rs.10/- ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

