ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
ASC 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.01%)
ASL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
FCCL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
GGGL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.63%)
GGL 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.92%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.18%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.58%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 160.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
PTC 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.56%)
TELE 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.03%)
TRG 158.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.2%)
UNITY 39.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.91%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.03%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By ▼ -144.18 (-0.55%)
KSE100 47,654 Increased By ▲ 13.49 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,043 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Hong Kong shares slip as virus, regulatory concerns weigh

  • Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.21%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.33%
Reuters 06 Aug 2021

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed lower on Friday, hit by concerns over tightening government regulations and rising COVID-19 cases in China, even as southbound inflows from mainland investors offered support.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 25.29 points, or 0.1%, at 26,179.40, though it finished up 0.84% for the week. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.25% to 9,273.55.

** The drop came as China on Friday reported its highest daily count for new coronavirus infections in its current outbreak. The rise in cases has fuelled concern about the outlook for China's uneven economic recovery.

Hong Kong shares down at break

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking healthcare firms fell 2.26%, as WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc dropped 4.85%, making it the biggest loser on the Hang Seng.

** The financial sector edged 0.08% lower and the property sector dipped 0.6%.

** Shares of highly indebted property developer China Evergrande Group slumped 4.59% after rating agency S&P Global downgraded the credit ratings for Evergrande and some subsidiaries.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.24% at 3,458.23, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.55%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.21%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.33%.

** Trading was relatively thin, with about 1.56 billion Hang Seng index shares changing hands, roughly 72.5% of the market's 30-day moving average of 2.15 billion shares a day and down from 1.70 billion on Thursday.

** But mainland investors were net buyers on the day. Refinitiv data showed flows from mainland investors through the Southbound leg of the Bond Connect programme topped HK$7 billion ($900.21 million).

