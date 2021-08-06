ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.96%)
ASL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
FCCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
FFBL 26.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
GGGL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.07%)
GGL 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.14%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.85%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
KAPCO 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.58%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 159.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.8%)
PACE 7.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
PTC 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
SNGP 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.39%)
TELE 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.14%)
TRG 158.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.58%)
UNITY 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-4.26%)
WTL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.31%)
BR100 5,171 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-0.04%)
BR30 26,011 Decreased By ▼ -180.15 (-0.69%)
KSE100 47,638 Decreased By ▼ -2.6 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,039 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PAF aircraft crashes near Attock

  • Pakistan Air Force spokesperson says both pilots are safe
BR Web Desk 06 Aug 2021

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed near Attock, Punjab on Friday morning.

According to a PAF spokesperson, no loss of life or property has been reported and both pilots are safe, Aaj News reported. The aircraft was on a routine training mission when it crashed.

The spokesperson further said that a board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash.

PAF Attock crash

PAF aircraft crashes near Attock

Never 'complained' about Biden not calling PM Imran: NSA Moeed Yusuf

Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection

Bezos vs Ambani: Amazon scores big win as India court stalls Future's $3.4 billion retail deal

Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports

Minimum non-tax revenue of $831.8m: PTA directed to hold auction for NGMS spectrum

Printed retail rate: FBR won’t charge GST on sugar up to Nov 30th

PM says ‘Kamyab Jawan’ can be another ‘Ehsaas’

PM directs finalisation of tight gas policy by Sept-end

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters