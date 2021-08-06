Pakistan
PAF aircraft crashes near Attock
- Pakistan Air Force spokesperson says both pilots are safe
06 Aug 2021
A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed near Attock, Punjab on Friday morning.
According to a PAF spokesperson, no loss of life or property has been reported and both pilots are safe, Aaj News reported. The aircraft was on a routine training mission when it crashed.
The spokesperson further said that a board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash.
