ANL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
ASC 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.52%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.05%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
GGL 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.85%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
MDTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.23%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 160.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.09%)
PACE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
TELE 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
TRG 159.83 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.45%)
UNITY 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.88%)
WTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
BR100 5,186 Increased By ▲ 13.53 (0.26%)
BR30 26,230 Increased By ▲ 39.15 (0.15%)
KSE100 47,681 Increased By ▲ 39.82 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,052 Increased By ▲ 8.77 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021
Indian shares edge higher after central bank keeps rates steady

  • The Nifty 50 and the Sensex have risen over 4% each since the central bank's last meeting in June and have hit record highs
Reuters 06 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched up slightly after the country's central bank kept interest rates unchanged as expected, while traders waited for its commentary about liquidity normalisation.

At 0448 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex both gained 0.2% at 16,333 and 54,625.63, respectively.

The country's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to 6.26% after the decision, while the Indian rupee was 74.11 against the dollar.

The Reserve Bank of India held the repo rate, its key lending rate, at 4%, while also retaining the reverse repo rate, the borrowing rate, at 3.35%.

Indian shares end lower as IT stocks and Reliance drag

"Continued policy support is needed to support nascent and hesitant recovery," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his monetary policy address.

The central bank to aid the economic recovery has maintained excess rupee liquidity in the banking system, with the daily surplus currently exceeding 6 trillion rupees ($80.97 billion).

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex have risen over 4% each since the central bank's last meeting in June and have hit record highs.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday proposed scrapping a controversial law that taxed companies retrospectively and said it will refund disputed amounts, a move that could potentially settle its multi-billion-dollar tax cases with Cairn Energy and Vodafone.

Shares of life sciences and supply chain management company Take Solutions rose as much as 15.7% to 69.55 rupees. The company said private-equity firm H.I.G. Capital's unit will take a 75% stake in its clinical research organisation business Navitas Life Sciences for $101.6 million.

Shares of Glenmark Life Sciences rose 9% to 792.80 rupees in their debut in the Mumbai market after its initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed 44 times.

