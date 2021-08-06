ANL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
ASC 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.52%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.05%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
GGL 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.85%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
MDTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.23%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 160.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.09%)
PACE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
TELE 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
TRG 159.83 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.45%)
UNITY 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.88%)
WTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
BR100 5,186 Increased By ▲ 13.53 (0.26%)
BR30 26,230 Increased By ▲ 39.15 (0.15%)
KSE100 47,681 Increased By ▲ 39.82 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,052 Increased By ▲ 8.77 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Amazon scores big win as India court stalls Future's $3.4bn retail deal

  • Shares in Future Retail fell 6% after the order while those in Reliance Industries were down 1.3%
Reuters 06 Aug 2021

NEW DELHI: India's top court on Friday handed Amazon.com Inc a major victory in a case where it has sought to stall its partner Future Group's $3.4 billion retail assets sale to rival Reliance Industries.

The outcome of the tussle involving two of the world's richest men, Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Reliance's Mukesh Ambani, could reshape India's pandemic-hit shopping sector and decide if Amazon can blunt Reliance's dominance of the country's nearly trillion-dollar retail market.

Amazon and Future have been locked in legal battles over the Future Group deal, with the US firm accusing the Indian group of violating pre-existing contracts when it sold its assets to Reliance. Future has denied any wrongdoing.

Pakistan officially added to Amazon’s sellers' list, says Dawood

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court said that a decision by a Singapore arbitrator in October - that put the deal on hold after finding merit in Amazon's objections - was valid and applicable in India.

Amazon had argued that the order is binding, while Future had argued it was not. Both sides had agreed to use the Singapore arbitrator in case of disputes when they entered into a $200 million deal in 2019.

Shares in Future Retail fell 6% after the order while those in Reliance Industries were down 1.3%.

Around 1,300 of Future's more than 1,700 retail outlets in 400 cities sell groceries. Its budget supermarkets cater to middle-class shoppers, while its upmarket stores offer products like imported cheese and fresh guacamole, relatively rare in India's retail landscape.

That makes Future a prized asset for both Reliance and Amazon.

Jeff Bezos Amazon Mukesh Ambani India's top court

Amazon scores big win as India court stalls Future's $3.4bn retail deal

Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection

Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports

Minimum non-tax revenue of $831.8m: PTA directed to hold auction for NGMS spectrum

Printed retail rate: FBR won’t charge GST on sugar up to Nov 30th

PM says ‘Kamyab Jawan’ can be another ‘Ehsaas’

PM directs finalisation of tight gas policy by Sept-end

PM, Bajwa make renewed commitment to Kashmir cause

Taliban target Afghan cities in response to US strikes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters