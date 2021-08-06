Spot gold still targets July 23 low of $1,789.98

SINGAPORE: Spot gold still targets its July 23 low of $1,789.98 per ounce, following its repeated failures to break a resistance at $1,832.

The failures suggest a reversal of the uptrend from $1,749.20. The target at $1,789.98 has been confirmed as gold broke $1,802.

A drop to $1,789 could confirm a triple-top which will then suggest a target around $1,749. Immediate resistance is at $1,810, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,822-$1,832 range.

Spot gold may hover below $1,716

On the daily chart, gold broke a support at $1,806. The break opened the way towards $1,784. The downtrend from the June 1 high of $1,916.40 will be considered to have resumed, once the metal falls to $1,784.

The fall would have a more bearish indication that the longer-term downtrend from $2,072.50 would continue.

