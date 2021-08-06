ANL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
ASC 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.52%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.05%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
GGL 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.85%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
MDTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.23%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 160.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.09%)
PACE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
TELE 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
TRG 159.83 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.45%)
UNITY 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.88%)
WTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
BR100 5,186 Increased By ▲ 13.53 (0.26%)
BR30 26,230 Increased By ▲ 39.15 (0.15%)
KSE100 47,681 Increased By ▲ 39.82 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,052 Increased By ▲ 8.77 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold languishes near $1,800/oz on firm dollar, Fed's taper talk jitters

  • Indicative of sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 1,027.61 tonnes on Thursday
Reuters 06 Aug 2021

Gold eased on Friday, clinging to the key psychological $1,800 level as the dollar firmed, while investors awaited a key US jobs report to gauge the Federal Reserve's future policy stance.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,799.84 per ounce by 0331 GMT, set for its worst weekly performance since mid-June.

US gold futures eased 0.4% to $1,801.80.

Fed taper bets knock gold in run-up to US jobs data

"If we get a combination of really solid payroll numbers coming on back of a hawkish rhetoric by the Fed, I think it'll spook any interest rate sensitive markets like gold... That's why we're seeing risk reductions right now," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

However, a complete meltdown in gold is highly unlikely and support level of $1,790 should hold, he added.

Jitters around tapering set in following Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida's remarks that conditions for a rate hike could be met in late 2022 and that the central bank could start scaling back on its asset purchase program this year.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller also saw the possibility of reducing accommodative policy sooner than some expected, given the progress in economic recovery and improving labour market.

Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

The dollar index drifted higher, making gold less appealing for holders of other currencies.

The US non-farm payrolls report is due at 1230 GMT.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 1,027.61 tonnes on Thursday.

Silver fell 0.2% to $25.09 per ounce and was down about 1.5% for the week.

Platinum dropped 0.6% to $999.07 and was on track for its biggest weekly fall since June.

Palladium was flat at $2,649.71 and was headed for second week of declines.

Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold gold price Asia Gold gold usa

Gold languishes near $1,800/oz on firm dollar, Fed's taper talk jitters

Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection

Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports

Minimum non-tax revenue of $831.8m: PTA directed to hold auction for NGMS spectrum

Printed retail rate: FBR won’t charge GST on sugar up to Nov 30th

PM says ‘Kamyab Jawan’ can be another ‘Ehsaas’

PM directs finalisation of tight gas policy by Sept-end

PM, Bajwa make renewed commitment to Kashmir cause

Taliban target Afghan cities in response to US strikes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters