ANL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
ASC 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.52%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.05%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
GGL 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.85%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
MDTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.23%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 160.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.09%)
PACE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
TELE 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
TRG 159.83 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.45%)
UNITY 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.88%)
WTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
BR100 5,186 Increased By ▲ 13.53 (0.26%)
BR30 26,230 Increased By ▲ 39.15 (0.15%)
KSE100 47,681 Increased By ▲ 39.82 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,052 Increased By ▲ 8.77 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
China shares slip on regulatory concerns, eye weekly gains

  • Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.18%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.32%
Reuters 06 Aug 2021

SHANGHAI: China shares fell on Friday on worries over tightening government regulations but were still set for their biggest weekly gain in six following a sharp drop last week.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.48% at 3,449.85 points. That trimmed its gains for the week to 1.5%, its biggest since late June, after slumping 4.3% last week.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.73%, cutting its weekly gain to 2.1% - also the biggest since late June. The index fell 5.5% last week.

Hong Kong stocks lead Asia sell-off as China tuition reforms bite

** The healthcare sector was the biggest drag, falling 4.37% by midday. Information technology firms fell 1.31% and consumer staples lost 0.71%.

** Education firms also fell, with an index tracking the sector in mainland and Hong Kong markets falling 1.08%. The index, walloped by last month's banning of curriculum-based for-profit tutoring in China, is on track to post its eleventh straight weekly decline.

** Duolingo Inco said on Thursday it was aware that its popular language learning app was no longer available for download on some Chinese app stores, following the tutoring crackdown.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.14% to 9,283.62, but the benchmark Hang Seng Index eked out a gain, rising 0.01% to 26,206.75.

** Shares of highly indebted property developer China Evergrande Group slumped 3.85% after rating agency S&P Global downgraded the credit ratings of Evergrande and some subsidiaries.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.42%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.16% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.2%?.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.18%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.32%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4643 per US dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 6.461.

