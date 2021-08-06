ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 20.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.11%)
ASL 24.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
FCCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
GGL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
KAPCO 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.56%)
MDTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.03%)
MLCF 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.47%)
NETSOL 161.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.16%)
PACE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.39%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
PIBTL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
PRL 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
PTC 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
SNGP 52.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.18%)
TELE 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.55%)
UNITY 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.13%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.65%)
BR100 5,190 Increased By ▲ 17.42 (0.34%)
BR30 26,284 Increased By ▲ 92.97 (0.35%)
KSE100 47,707 Increased By ▲ 66.46 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,063 Increased By ▲ 20.3 (0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

English shoots 62 to take lead at WGC St. Jude event

  • Open champion Collin Morikawa and defending tournament champ Justin Thomas shot 67s
AFP 06 Aug 2021

LOS ANGELES: Harris English used a red-hot start to equal his career-low round of 62 and seize a two-stroke lead after Thursday's opening round of the WGC St. Jude Invitational.

English stormed out of the gate with six birdies in his first seven holes and closed by making birdie on three of his last four to finish on eight-under in the $10.5 million event at Memphis, Tennessee.

England's Ian Poulter, Mexico's Carlos Ortiz and Americans Matthew Wolff and Jim Herman shared second at six-under 64.

Golf: Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores

Bryson DeChambeau, fellow American Scottie Scheffler and Australian Marc Leishman share sixth after shooting 65s at the TPC Southwind course.

The 32-year-old English said he wasn't thinking of shooting a 59 but rather trying to focus on one hole at a time.

"I'm just trying to stick to my strategy every hole," he said. "I didn't get too far ahead of myself because I know this course can come up and bite you at any moment.

"You start hitting in the rough, you start missing greens, it can get tough. I was just happy with the way I fought back."

Several players came to Memphis from Tokyo after the final round of the men's Olympic golf tournament, which wrapped up Sunday.

Top-ranked Jon Rahm is not in the field after testing positive for Covid-19. He and DeChambeau were forced to withdraw from the Olympics. DeChambeau was allowed to play this week after passing the event's testing protocols.

English, who was third at the US Open, has won two tournaments this season, including the Travelers Championship in June, where he outlasted Kramer Hickok in an eight hole playoff. He also won the PGA Tournament of Champions in January.

He opened his round with four straight birdies and made the turn in seven-under 28. He had two bogeys in a three hole stretch in the middle of the round but got back on track with a sizzling finish.

"Had two bogeys on 10 and 12, but climbed back in it, and birdieing the last three out of four is a great way of finishing it off," he said.

This is world number seven DeChambeau's first tournament since testing positive for the coronavirus after declining to get the vaccine.

"Made some birdies, which is nice," said DeChambeau. "It's a tough golf course for me with the way I play, so very excited for that."

At the Open Championship in July, DeChambeau was scolded by his equipment sponsor for blaming his poor play on their product. He has also been embroiled in a lengthy ongoing feud with fellow golfer Brooks Koepka.

"I'm looking forward to the rest of the weekend," he said. "I feel like I can be there to win on Sunday."

Open champion Collin Morikawa and defending tournament champ Justin Thomas shot 67s.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy got off to a disappointing start with a two over 72 for a share of 62nd place.

Harris English Marc Leishman TPC Southwind Mexico's Carlos Ortiz

English shoots 62 to take lead at WGC St. Jude event

PM, Bajwa make renewed commitment to Kashmir cause

Taliban target Afghan cities in response to US strikes

Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection

Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports

PM directs finalisation of tight gas policy by Sept-end

Commercial remittances: SBP notifies revision in FE instructions

UNSC to discuss Afghanistan

Dostum returns to fight for besieged home

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters