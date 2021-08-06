ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
EPQL – earnings growth no surprise

BR Research 06 Aug 2021

One of the reasons for lower earnings by the power sector particularly the independent power producers has been low utilization of furnace oil- based power plants. The low utilization of these plants has been a result of higher coal and RLNG use in the power sector while FO-based plant had been pushed lower on the merit order described by the government. However, it has been witnessed in recent months that furnace oil is again coming back in the fuel mix, and the reasons are many. During FY21, furnace oil-based generation registered the highest increase in percentage terms, which could be attributed to shortage of LNG, RLNG plant shutdown, increased demand, and weak hydel power generation.

All these factors seem to have pushed up utilization levels of furnace oil-based power plants i.e., more FO plants again running and generating electricity. This is one of the reasons for higher utilization witnessed recently by Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (PSX: EPQL) - a subsidiary of Engro Energy Limited and formerly known as Engro Powergen Limited (EPL).

EPQL announced its financial performance for 1HCY21 yesterday where the IPP posted a jump of 22 percent year-on-year in earnings in 2QCY21. A key factor for bottomline growth was the 63 percent rise in revenues during the latest quarter. Two opposing factors, rupee appreciation and receipt of full quarter’s capacity payment were expected to keep gross profits flat, but it increased by over 28 percent during 2QCY21. Also, higher finance income which is penal income on receivables was seen supporting the bottomline.

On the other hand, 1HCY21 performance was marred by weaker 1QCY21 which resulted in overall decline in profits by 31 percent year-on-year despite growth in topline. Recall that EPQL’s 1QCY21 saw a contraction in the earnings by over 55 percent year-on-year; topline for EPQL fell by over 16 percent year-on-year and despite no significant increase in cost pressure as well as notable growth in finance income EPQL’s earnings remained lower in1QCY21.

