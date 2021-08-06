ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection

Sohail Sarfraz 06 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has fixed higher values of locally-produced steel and scrap products for collection of sales tax during 2021-22.

Through an SRO985(I)2021 issued by the FBR, here on Thursday, the fixation of enhanced values would result in collection of increased sales tax from the specified steel products.

According to the SRO issued by the FBR, in exercise of the powers conferred by the second proviso to clause (46) of Section 2 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, the FBR is pleased to fix the values in respect of locally-produced goods for the purpose of payment of sales tax on ad valorem basis.

Import of steel scrap sans GST, FED: FBR suffering huge revenue loss in erstwhile Fata, Pata

Under the notification, the FBR has fixed Rs140,000 per metric ton value of steel bars and other long profiles; Rs125,000 per metric ton steel billets; Rs120,000 per metric ton value on steel ingots/Bala; Rs120,000 per metric ton value on the ship plates and sales tax value has been fixed at Rs118,000 per metric ton on other re-rollable iron and steel scrap.

In case the value of supply of the goods specified in SRO985(I)2021 is higher than the values fixed herein, the value of goods shall be the value at which the supply is made, the notification added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Board of Revenue FBR Sales Tax Sales Tax Act, 1990 Steel crop

Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection

PM, Bajwa make renewed commitment to Kashmir cause

Taliban target Afghan cities in response to US strikes

Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports

PM directs finalisation of tight gas policy by Sept-end

Commercial remittances: SBP notifies revision in FE instructions

UNSC to discuss Afghanistan

Dostum returns to fight for besieged home

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters