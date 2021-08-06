ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Chief statistician's job: Cabinet to get security clearance before offer letter

Mushtaq Ghumman 06 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has decided to obtain security clearance of Chief Statistician of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) prior to issuance of offer letter, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

On July 27, 2021, Planning Development & Special Initiatives Division briefed the Cabinet that the Section-14 of the General Statistics (Reorganization) Act 2011 empowers the Federal Government to appoint Chief Statistician of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on such terms and conditions as it may determine.

The Chief Statistician shall hold the office for a period of five years or till attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. On recommendation of the Institutional Reforms Committee (IRC) and with approval of the Ministry of Finance, the post was converted into Special Professional Pay Scale-II (SPSS-II).

Govt plans to revamp PBS, WB informed

The post of Chief Statistician was advertised on January 1, 2021 (and the Addendum on January 3, 2021) highlighting ToRs of the post for inviting applications. Out of 33 applications received, In-House Scrutiny Committee shortlisted 16 candidates for interviews by the Special Selection Board. The Board in its meeting held on April 19, 2021 examined credentials of 16 shortlisted candidates and selected seven most relevant candidates for interview.

According to sources, second meeting of the Special Selection Board was held on April 27, 2021 to conduct interviews of seven shortlisted candidates. The Board, after conducting interviews of the seven shortlisted candidates and considering critical and highly technical nature of assignment recommended a panel of following principal and alternate candidate(s) for appointment as Chief Statistician at initial stage of Special Professional Pay Scale-II (SPPS-II): Dr. Naeemuz Zafar (PhD) Principal; (ii) Dr. Muhammad Hashim Popalzai, Alternate-I; and (iii) Dr. Khalid Riaz (PhD) Alternate-II. It was also recommended that the incumbent shall be offered initially one-year assignment as probationary tenure, which shall be reviewed and assessed against the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for continuation of the prescribed tenure or otherwise.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PBS Pakistan Bureau of Statistics IRC Chief statistician's job House Scrutiny Committee

Chief statistician's job: Cabinet to get security clearance before offer letter

Murtaza Wahab made KMC administrator

Ring Road project withdrawn from PPP authority

US probing missing $5,800 whiskey bottle Japan gave to Pompeo

Kiwis team to tour Pakistan after 18 years

'Mirpur Royals': Recorder Television Network media partners

UK government rejects Nawaz Sharif's visa extension request

'Pakistan, Iran's cultural, religious ties should form basis of economic cooperation'

Youm-e-Istehsal: PM, army chief condemn India's two years of oppression in IIOJK

British MPs criticise UK govt for retaining Pakistan on 'red list', promoting India to 'amber'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters