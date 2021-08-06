Youm-e-Istehsal marked to express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE: Like other parts of the country, "Youm-e-Istehsal" marking the completion of two years of military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), was observed here on Thursday, to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

A rally was held at Governor House, led by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in which a large number of activists and provincial ministers participated. They chanted slogans against Indian terrorism and Narendra Modi.

Among others provincial ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Dr Akhtar Malik, Khayal Ahmad Castro and Taimur Khan Bhatti, Advisor to Governor Punjab on Youth Affairs Aslam Daula, Political Secretary to Governor Punjab, Mian Kashif Iqbal and PTI leader Mian Waheed Ahmad participated in the rally.

Addressing the rally and talking to the media, Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as the ambassador of Kashmir in the world.

He also appreciated the efforts of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pakistan's ambassadors around the world and overseas Pakistanis for raising their voices for the liberation of IIOJK as well as against Indian terrorism.

He said that regional peace is possible only, if the Kashmir issue is resolved as per the UN resolutions.

"The day is not far off when Kashmir will be free from Indian occupation; Narendra Modi has surpassed Hitler in the barbarianism and massacre of innocent Kashmiris. There is no doubt that all political and religious parties in Pakistan, including 220 million Pakistanis stand with their Kashmiri brethren and will not spare any sacrifice for the liberation of IIOJK," he added.

The governor said that Indian forces are indulging in the world's biggest terrorism in Kashmir, adding that 96,000 Kashmiris have been martyred due to Indian terrorism in Kashmir. About 22,000 Kashmiri women have become widows whereas Indian forces have killed 7,187 detained Kashmiris.

Other speakers said that every Pakistani is with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and support Kashmiris' right to self-determination. International bodies including the United Nations should take immediate notice of Indian terrorism and resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions, they said.

