ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Youm-e-Istehsal marked to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Recorder Report 06 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Like other parts of the country, "Youm-e-Istehsal" marking the completion of two years of military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), was observed here on Thursday, to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

A rally was held at Governor House, led by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in which a large number of activists and provincial ministers participated. They chanted slogans against Indian terrorism and Narendra Modi.

Among others provincial ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Dr Akhtar Malik, Khayal Ahmad Castro and Taimur Khan Bhatti, Advisor to Governor Punjab on Youth Affairs Aslam Daula, Political Secretary to Governor Punjab, Mian Kashif Iqbal and PTI leader Mian Waheed Ahmad participated in the rally.

Addressing the rally and talking to the media, Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as the ambassador of Kashmir in the world.

He also appreciated the efforts of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pakistan's ambassadors around the world and overseas Pakistanis for raising their voices for the liberation of IIOJK as well as against Indian terrorism.

He said that regional peace is possible only, if the Kashmir issue is resolved as per the UN resolutions.

"The day is not far off when Kashmir will be free from Indian occupation; Narendra Modi has surpassed Hitler in the barbarianism and massacre of innocent Kashmiris. There is no doubt that all political and religious parties in Pakistan, including 220 million Pakistanis stand with their Kashmiri brethren and will not spare any sacrifice for the liberation of IIOJK," he added.

The governor said that Indian forces are indulging in the world's biggest terrorism in Kashmir, adding that 96,000 Kashmiris have been martyred due to Indian terrorism in Kashmir. About 22,000 Kashmiri women have become widows whereas Indian forces have killed 7,187 detained Kashmiris.

Other speakers said that every Pakistani is with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and support Kashmiris' right to self-determination. International bodies including the United Nations should take immediate notice of Indian terrorism and resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions, they said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Narendra Modi Shah Mehmood Qureshi Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar IIOJK Imran Khan Kashmiri people Youm e Istehsal

Youm-e-Istehsal marked to express solidarity with Kashmiris

PM, Bajwa make renewed commitment to Kashmir cause

Taliban target Afghan cities in response to US strikes

Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection

Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports

PM directs finalisation of tight gas policy by Sept-end

Commercial remittances: SBP notifies revision in FE instructions

UNSC to discuss Afghanistan

Dostum returns to fight for besieged home

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.