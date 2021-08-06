ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
JI asks Pak army to advance into IIOJ&K

Recorder Report 06 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday showed solidarity with Kashmiris, asking the Pak army to advance into the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) to free the valley.

Chief of JI Karachi, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman expressed unity with Kashmiris during a press conference held at Gulshan-e-Iqbal, a spot where JI's Kashmir solidarity march was targeted by an explosion last year on August 5th.

The explosion had killed JI activist, Rafiq Tanoli and left several others wounded.

He demanded of the country's armed forces to intrude across the ceasefire line into IIOJ&K to free people of the valley and their homeland from India.

He said that the government and the Pakistan Army should play their due role for the independence of Kashmiri people.

"It is an obligation for our armed forces to come forward for the support of Kashmiri people against Indian aggression in the occupied territory," he added.

The JI leader strongly criticised the government for its flawed policy on Kashmir. He made it clear that the government's policy on Kashmir is seen by the masses as a supportive one for the Indian government and its aggression in the occupied Kashmir.

He said that the government should renew its measures to highlight the issue among international community.

He also shed light on the government's diplomatic stance in connection with the issue and demanded Islamabad to take a fresh start and renew the entire movement.

Engr Naeem also hailed the Afghan fighters for ousting the foreign forces from their homeland. He said that locals should have the right to decide their fate be it Kashmir or Afghanistan.

He also demanded of the government to unmask the culprits who had targeted the JI rally last year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Kashmiris IIOJ&K Jamaat e Islami Pak Army Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

