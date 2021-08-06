JI asks Pak army to advance into IIOJ&K

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday showed solidarity with Kashmiris, asking the Pak army to advance into the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) to free the valley.

Chief of JI Karachi, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman expressed unity with Kashmiris during a press conference held at Gulshan-e-Iqbal, a spot where JI's Kashmir solidarity march was targeted by an explosion last year on August 5th.

The explosion had killed JI activist, Rafiq Tanoli and left several others wounded.

He demanded of the country's armed forces to intrude across the ceasefire line into IIOJ&K to free people of the valley and their homeland from India.

He said that the government and the Pakistan Army should play their due role for the independence of Kashmiri people.

"It is an obligation for our armed forces to come forward for the support of Kashmiri people against Indian aggression in the occupied territory," he added.

The JI leader strongly criticised the government for its flawed policy on Kashmir. He made it clear that the government's policy on Kashmir is seen by the masses as a supportive one for the Indian government and its aggression in the occupied Kashmir.

He said that the government should renew its measures to highlight the issue among international community.

He also shed light on the government's diplomatic stance in connection with the issue and demanded Islamabad to take a fresh start and renew the entire movement.

Engr Naeem also hailed the Afghan fighters for ousting the foreign forces from their homeland. He said that locals should have the right to decide their fate be it Kashmir or Afghanistan.

He also demanded of the government to unmask the culprits who had targeted the JI rally last year.

