CM for expediting work on Sora Dam project

Recorder Report 06 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a meeting, here on Thursday reviewed progress on various irrigation projects including the construction of dams in DG Khan and Rajanpur to save water from hill torrents.

The CM issued directions for speeding up the work on ongoing projects and completing the same at the earliest. He directed to expedite the work on Sora Dam project, being constructed in the area of Koh-e-Suleman.

The CM maintained that water being saved from hill torrent could be used for agriculture and irrigation purposes as the construction of this dam will provide water to the people of Taunsa in abundant quantity and will give progress to the agricultural sector. He further said Sora Dam project will prove to be a game changer in the region besides promoting tourism in the area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

