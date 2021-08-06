ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
Pakistan

'Hooliganism of NAB-Niazi alliance mob': Marriyum terms new inquiry against Shehbaz another episode

06 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has called the new inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif another episode of the "hooliganism of NAB-Niazi alliance mob".

In a statement, Aurangzeb said that inquiry was yet another attempt to harass Shehbaz.

This "unholy alliance" had been exposed in front of the courts and the people alike, yet it "shamelessly continues" its ways.

She said the so-called accountability and money laundering narrative of Prime Minister Imran Khan had "died a miserable death" yet Prime Minister Imran's "vengeance knows no bounds".

She said Prime Minister Imran and the NAB continued to ignore trillions of corruption in sugar, wheat, flour, medicines, electricity, gas, ring road, and many other projects.

They are also blind to the billions wasted in LNG procurement.

The NAB is totally blind also to the helicopter case, the "theft and looting" by Prime Minister Imran's advisors and ministers.

Instead of punishing advisors and ministers guilty of corruption, this government reshuffles them, which speaks volumes about Prime Minister Imran's tall claims of holding the powerful accountability.

The NAB ignored and turns a deaf ear when Imran benefits his kitchen-running mafias and the ATMs. This circus would need to stop, she said.-PR

NAB Shehbaz Sharif MONEY LAUNDERING Imran Khan Marriyum Aurangzeb

