Two ‘robbers’ shot dead in ‘encounter’

KARACHI: Two robbers were killed in an encounter with the police in Karachi’s Kala Pull area on Thursday.

Two motorcyclists were committing a robbery with a policeman Ali who was in plain clothes. The police personnel chased the robbers while he was also joined by Sharifabad police team.

The suspects kept firing shots during the chase triggering retaliation from the police team.

The alleged police encounter left the two robbers dead. Police have recovered a pistol saying the accused have not yet been identified.