Customs intelligence restrained from taking action against IBR Enterprises

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday restrained the officials of customs intelligence from carrying out any action against the petitioner and others and called report from DG customs intelligence.

The petitioners IBR Enterprises and others through their counsel contended that under Section 179 of Customs Act, the customs intelligence could not take any action before assessment of customs duty.

He said the respondent illegally took action against the taxpayers before assessment of the customs duty. He therefore prayed the court to declare the action of the respondent as illegal and without lawful authority and restrain the respondent from taking any action against the petitioners till final disposal of the petitions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021