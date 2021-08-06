KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 170,686 tonnes of cargo comprising 81,818 tonnes of import cargo and 88,868 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 81,818 comprised of 21,814 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,510 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,991 tonnes of Sugar and 52,502 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 88,868 tons comprised of 63,020 tonnes of containerized cargo, 10,052 tonnes of Cement, 15,796 tonnes of Clinkers.

As many as 7432 containers comprising of 1318 containers import and 6114 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 544 of 20's and 367 of 40's loaded while 00 of 20's and 20 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1144 of 20's and 1510 of 40's loaded containers while 500 of 20's and 725 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 06 ships namely, Kota Naked, Ct Ace, MT Lahore, Chemtrans Saturn, San Sebastian and Cosco Rotterdam have berthed at the Karachi Port on Thursday.

Some 06 ships namely, Oel Kedarnath, Yamilah-III, Hyundai Privilege, Northern Discovery, Kota Naked and Ct Ace have sailed out from Karachi Port on the same day.

Approximately, 03 cargos namely Mid Eagle, Tsingtao Express and TS Singapore were expected to arrive on 05-08-2021.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Steel Coil, General cargo, Chemicals, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them three ships, Al-Jassasiya, MSC Tianjin and KSL Heng Yeng sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and five more ships, BBG Ocean, Indian Solidarity, SCF Prime, Wealthy Loyal and Epic ST Thomas are expected to sail from PQEPT, PIBT, FOTCO, LCT and EVTL on same day (today) in the afternoon .

Cargo volume of 162,757 tonnes, comprising 157,684 tonnes imports cargo and 5,073 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 261 Containers (261 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are twenty three ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them seven ships, Irenes Ray, Lausanne, Maple Harbour, Crystal Admirer, Chemocean Leo, NCC Tihama and Prestigious carrying Containers, Coal, Steel coil, Soya bean, Chemicals, Palm oil and Furnace oil are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-1, FAP, EVTL, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Thursday (today), 5th August, while a 'Cap Carmel' with Containers is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 6th August- 2021.

