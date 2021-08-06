KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 5, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,179.74 High: 5,208.38 Low: 5,171.56 Net Change: (-) 11.81 Volume ('000): 470,890 Value ('000): 12,324,144 Makt Cap 1,186,945,075,615 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,238.81 NET CH. (-) 28.59 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,406.80 NET CH. (-) 13.57 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,587.10 NET CH. (-) 3.46 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,988.39 NET CH. (-) 11.57 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,700.88 NET CH. (-) 12.46 ------------------------------------ As on: 5-August-2021 ====================================

