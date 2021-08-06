Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
06 Aug 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 5, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,179.74
High: 5,208.38
Low: 5,171.56
Net Change: (-) 11.81
Volume ('000): 470,890
Value ('000): 12,324,144
Makt Cap 1,186,945,075,615
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,238.81
NET CH. (-) 28.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,406.80
NET CH. (-) 13.57
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,587.10
NET CH. (-) 3.46
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,988.39
NET CH. (-) 11.57
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,700.88
NET CH. (-) 12.46
------------------------------------
As on: 5-August-2021
====================================
