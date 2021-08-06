Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
06 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Gadoon Textile Mills L td 06-08-2021 11:30
Unity Foods Limited 06-08-2021 10:00
K-Electric Limited 06-08-2021 14:00
United Bank Limited 06-08-2021 15:00
Lucky Cement Limited 07-08-2021 11:30
MCB-Arif Habib
Savings & Inv. Ltd-Open end 09-08-2021 15:00
Leather Up Limited 09-08-2021 17:00
Kohinoor Energy Ltd 09-08-2021 14:30
Tri-Pack Films Limited 10-08-2021 14:00
National Investment
Trust-Open end 10-08-2021 12:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 10-08-2021 14:00
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 11-08-2021 14:00
Attock Refinery Ltd 11-08-2021 13:00
National Refinery Ltd 11-08-2021 11:00
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 11-08-2021 15:00
MCB Bank Limited 11-08-2021 10:30
Attock Petroleum Ltd 11-08-2021 12:00
Meezan Bank Limited 12-08-2021 12:00
Pakistan Cables Ltd 12-08-2021 9:00
Askari Bank Limited 12-08-2021 10:00
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 17-08-2021 10:30
FrieslandCampina
Engro Pakistan Ltd 18-08-2021 15:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30
Indus Motor Company Ltd 26-08-2021 16:00
=========================================================
