KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Gadoon Textile Mills L td 06-08-2021 11:30 Unity Foods Limited 06-08-2021 10:00 K-Electric Limited 06-08-2021 14:00 K-Electric Limited 06-08-2021 14:00 United Bank Limited 06-08-2021 15:00 Lucky Cement Limited 07-08-2021 11:30 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Inv. Ltd-Open end 09-08-2021 15:00 Leather Up Limited 09-08-2021 17:00 Kohinoor Energy Ltd 09-08-2021 14:30 Tri-Pack Films Limited 10-08-2021 14:00 National Investment Trust-Open end 10-08-2021 12:00 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 10-08-2021 14:00 Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 11-08-2021 14:00 Attock Refinery Ltd 11-08-2021 13:00 National Refinery Ltd 11-08-2021 11:00 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 11-08-2021 15:00 MCB Bank Limited 11-08-2021 10:30 Attock Petroleum Ltd 11-08-2021 12:00 Meezan Bank Limited 12-08-2021 12:00 Pakistan Cables Ltd 12-08-2021 9:00 Askari Bank Limited 12-08-2021 10:00 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 17-08-2021 10:30 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 18-08-2021 15:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30 Indus Motor Company Ltd 26-08-2021 16:00 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021