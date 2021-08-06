ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 06 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
Gadoon Textile Mills L td        06-08-2021         11:30
Unity Foods Limited              06-08-2021         10:00
K-Electric Limited               06-08-2021         14:00
K-Electric Limited               06-08-2021         14:00
United Bank Limited              06-08-2021         15:00
Lucky Cement Limited             07-08-2021         11:30
MCB-Arif Habib
Savings & Inv. Ltd-Open end      09-08-2021         15:00
Leather Up Limited               09-08-2021         17:00
Kohinoor Energy Ltd              09-08-2021         14:30
Tri-Pack Films Limited           10-08-2021         14:00
National Investment
Trust-Open end                   10-08-2021         12:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd    10-08-2021         14:00
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd           11-08-2021         14:00
Attock Refinery Ltd              11-08-2021         13:00
National Refinery Ltd            11-08-2021         11:00
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd       11-08-2021         15:00
MCB Bank Limited                 11-08-2021         10:30
Attock Petroleum Ltd             11-08-2021         12:00
Meezan Bank Limited              12-08-2021         12:00
Pakistan Cables Ltd              12-08-2021          9:00
Askari Bank Limited              12-08-2021         10:00
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd       17-08-2021         10:30
FrieslandCampina
Engro Pakistan Ltd               18-08-2021         15:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd      25-08-2021         14:30
Indus Motor Company Ltd          26-08-2021         16:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

BOARD MEETINGS companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange companies psx

